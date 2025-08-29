India key to Disney’s growth as JioStar becomes global powerhouse: Bob Iger at Reliance AGM

New Delhi: Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger on Friday underscored the strategic importance of India in Disney’s global growth plans, describing the country as “one of the most important and exciting markets” for the company.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Iger praised the partnership between Disney and Reliance as already “extraordinary” and credited it for the rapid rise of JioStar, their joint streaming and content venture.

“India’s scale, diversity and deep love for storytelling present enormous opportunities,” Iger told Reliance shareholders.

He said JioStar, which combines Reliance’s digital reach and consumer insights with Disney’s storytelling assets and global IP, including its sports portfolio, had already established itself as a “global force in media and entertainment.”

Backed by India’s passion for cricket and Disney’s library of franchises, JioStar has amassed nearly 300 million paid subscribers, making it one of the largest streaming platforms in the world. “That is truly a remarkable accomplishment in such a short span of time,” Iger said, adding that the company was “incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved so far and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

Iger concluded, “By bringing together Reliance’s digital execution and Disney’s world-class storytelling, we are delivering the very best in entertainment and sports at an unprecedented scale.”

Reliance Industries (RIL), the Walt Disney Company and Viacom 18 Media Private announced the merger of their TV and digital platforms on November 14, 2024.