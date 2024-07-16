IN10 Media Network makes four key changes to its leadership team

New Delhi: IN10 Media Network has announced the addition of four industry professionals to its leadership team.

These include Amarpreet Singh Saini, Manish Soni, Vinod Rao and Dipti Kalwani.

On the appointments, Aditya Pittie, MD of IN10 Media Network, said, “These strategic appointments align with our vision to drive excellence in content creation and enhance our content studio library. We are confident that the expertise and leadership of Amarpreet, Manish, Vinod and Dipti will significantly contribute to the growth and success of our channels and platforms.”

Saini joins as Vice-President – Content and Strategy at Filamchi Bhojpuri from ZEEL, where he was Chief Channel Officer for the Bhojpuri cluster (Bhojpuri GEC Zee Ganga and Bhojpuri Film Channel Zee Biskope). In his new role, he will oversee the viewership growth and brand development of the network’s regional movie channel.

Saini stated, “IN10 Media Network is aggressively carving its indelible footprint in the Indian media space, and I am excited to be a part of this growth story. The Bhojpuri category is witnessing dynamic growth in viewership, and Filamchi Bhojpuri has the potential to create a strong success story with a unique identity for itself.”

Soni has been appointed Vice-President - Content and Strategy at Ishara. With over 24 years of experience in the broadcast industry, he was the Chief Channel Officer of Zee Anmol Cinema at ZEEL before joining Ishara. Notably, he played a pivotal role in shaping Zee Anmol from its inception and establishing it as a leader in the FTA genre. At Ishara, he will oversee the channel's growth and build a content lineup that resonates with Hindi heartland viewers.

He commented, “I look forward to curating content that truly connects with our audience. My goal is to create a substantial impact in the genre and elevate the channel's standing. Waqt ka Ishara hai, apne anmol tajurbe se nayeee responsibility ko sawaarna hai.”

Rao joins as Vice-President – Content and Strategy at Nazara. With over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Vinod has led general entertainment channels at organizations such as Zee Entertainment, SAB TV, and Shemaroo TV.

He said, “With a proven history of driving strategic programming and audience engagement, I am excited and eager to contribute to the network's continued success and growth. Joining IN10 Media Network is a thrilling opportunity to work and learn alongside a talented team.”

Kalwani has been appointed Senior Vice-President – TV and AVOD at Juggernaut Productions. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry as a TV producer, content creator, and writer, Kalwani will lead content development for Juggernaut Productions across television and handle the additional responsibility of AVOD platforms.

She has produced shows like Badho Bahu, Namak Issk Ka, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan and many others. Expressing her enthusiasm, she said, “I'm thrilled to join the Juggernaut team and be a part of creating something truly special! I'm eager to bring my ideas to life and create clutter-breaking shows and iconic characters that will leave a lasting impact on TV. I'm looking forward to this exciting new chapter!”