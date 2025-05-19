Illegal Rs 700 crore IPTV network selling pirated JioStar, foreign channels content busted

New Delhi: The Cyber Crime police station in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has unearthed a Rs 700 crore illegal IPTV network allegedly distributing pirated television content, including premium programming from the JioHotstar platform and restricted foreign channels. The crackdown was triggered by a criminal complaint filed by JioStar.

The illegal operation, run under the name BOS IPTV, was allegedly offering unauthorised access to a range of pay TV channels owned by Star India, along with banned Pakistani television networks. These services were being sold to Indian viewers at a nominal subscription fee of ₹400 for three months, severely undercutting legitimate broadcasters and digital platforms.

Based on the complaint registered on 14 May 2025 the charges invoked include sections 303, 318(4), and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Sections 37, 51, 63, and 65A of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, and Sections 65, 66, 66B, and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pirated content was being sourced using hacked or manipulated consumer set-top boxes (STBs) originally distributed by authorised DTH operators. The breach raises serious concerns about the security of broadcast infrastructure and the potential for wider misuse.

The law enforcement orchestrated an arrest in Jalandhar, Punjab, and seized three laptops and two mobile phones believed to have been used in the operation of the illegal IPTV service. Authorities suspect that the racket may be part of a broader piracy syndicate with international connections, particularly with networks involved in distributing prohibited foreign channels across India.

Speaking on the subject matter, a spokesperson at JioStar said, “This crackdown is a critical milestone in our ongoing fight against piracy. We commend the swift and impactful action by the Cyber Police in Gandhinagar and other agencies involved.

At JioStar, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect our content, partners, and the interests of millions of lawful subscribers. We will not hesitate to take the strongest possible legal action against anyone found engaging in such unlawful activities.”