I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju reviews media facilities, units at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary, Sanjay Jaju, on Thursday, lauded the user-friendly atmosphere at the Maha Kumbh. He highlighted the concoction and contribution of new technology like LED walls, TV screens, holographic cylinders, and anamorphic displays for guiding the visitors and providing accurate and necessary information.

Jaju, while taking a stroll at the Maha Kumbh congregation, also visited the various media units operating under the ambit of I&B ministry. The broadcast and dissemination of information at Kumbh is robust and structured.

I&B secretary, during his visit, also toured the publication’s division stall and expressed his appreciation for the incessant publication efforts put in by the division.

Secretary Jaju also visited the temporary center of Doordarshan and Akashvani located in Sector 4 of Maha Kumbh Mela area. He said that through the programs broadcast by Doordarshan and Akashvani, the viewers and listeners are getting acquainted with the grandeur and holy moments of Maha Kumbh through television and mobile and other mediums. Prasar Bharati has arranged for multi camera setup and many live programs for this purpose, which was commended by Jaju.

The visit also focused on the media facilities that are being provided to the journalists working at the mega cultural congregation. While taking stock of the situation, he also interacted with the journalists working at the media centre.