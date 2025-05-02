I&B ministry to unveil M&E Statistical Handbook 2024-25 at WAVES 2025

New Delhi: The Information & Broadcasting Ministry will release the Statistical Handbook on Media and Entertainment Sector 2024-25 on May 3 during the ongoing WAVES 2025 in Mumbai.

This is part of the government’s affirmation of the need for timely, reliable, authentic and comprehensive data on the M&E sector, as media and entertainment is an important component of the service sector, having huge potential to contribute to the growth of the economy of the country.

The media & Entertainment ecosystem is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach Rs 3067 billion in 2027, as per the latest estimate. Various policy initiatives taken and their implementation need to be backed by appropriate data to have the optimum outcome.

Keeping in view the data requirement of the Ministry and other stakeholders in the sector, the Statistical Handbook on the Media & Entertainment sector 2024-25, with the updated data and information on different segments of the M&E sector, will be launched at WAVES 2025 tomorrow.

A few snippets from the Statistical Handbook on the Media & Entertainment sector 2024-25 are as follows:

Registered print publications soared from 5,932 in 1957 to 154,523 in 2024-25, with a CAGR of 4.99%

A total of 130 books on various themes, including Children's literature, History and freedom struggles, personalities and biographies, Builders of modern India, Science, technology and environment, and other themes, have been published by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, during 2024-2025.

100% geographical coverage through DTH service by March 2025.

Doordarshan Free Dish Channels: 33 channels in 2004 to 381 in 2025.

All India Radio (AIR) Coverage: Provides 98% population coverage through radio as of March 2025. The number of AIR radio stations grew from 198 in 2000 to 591 in 2025.

Private Satellite TV Channels surged from 130 in 2004-05 to 908 in 2024-25

Private FM stations grew from 4 in 2001 to 388 by 2024.

Information on State/UT-wise operational Private FM Radio Stations in India as of 31.03.2025.

Community Radio Stations (CRS) surged from 15 in 2005 to 531 in 2025. Data about State/UT/District/Location-wise Operational CRS in India as on 31.03.2025 are also included.

741 Indian feature films were certified in 1983, which was increased to 3455 in 2024-25, with a cumulative total of 69,113 by 2024-25

In addition to statistical data, information on the following is also available in the Handbook:

Awards in the film sector, including International Film Festivals organised and documentaries produced by NFDC, are also available in the Handbook.

Digital Media and Creator Economy, including WAVES OTT Platform, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and Create in India Challenge (CIC) under WAVES 2025.

Landmark events in the Information and Broadcasting Sector, viz. the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI), Akashwani, Doordarshan, Private FM Radio Stations and TV-INSAT

Skilling courses under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Ease of Doing Business initiatives by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, including Transformative Portals.