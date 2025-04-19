I&B JS Sanjiv Shankar appointed Additional Secy and Financial Advisor in Consumer Affairs

New Delhi: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Friday, Sanjiv Shankar, IRS (IT:1993), currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Concurrently, Prabhat, IRPS (1993), presently in the cadre, has been elevated to the position of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Shankar, a seasoned officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) from the 1993 batch, brings extensive experience in tax administration, public policy, and broadcasting sector governance.

His tenure as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been marked by contributions to policy formulation for media platforms, content regulation, and digital transformation initiatives.

A graduate of Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy with a focus on public policy and taxation, Shankar is recognised for his expertise in direct taxes, incentives, and risk assessment.

Prabhat, an officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) from the 1993 batch, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He possesses a robust background in human resource management and administrative governance within the Indian Railways.