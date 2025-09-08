Humsa Dhir moves on from Sony Pictures Networks India

New Delhi: Humsa Dhir, Senior Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has moved on from the organisation, drawing the curtains on a tenure that spanned over 10 years.

Dhir joined SPNI in 2015 and has since played a pivotal role in shaping and strengthening the network’s corporate narrative.

Over the years, she has overseen strategic communications across SPNI’s broadcast, digital and sports businesses, helping the company navigate a fast-evolving media landscape while reinforcing its brand reputation.

In addition to her communications leadership, Dhir chaired SPNI’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee for two terms, spearheading initiatives to foster a safe and inclusive workplace.

She also led the creation of several corporate reputation programs, including the award-winning Go-Beyond Podcast, which showcased inspiring stories of resilience and transformation.

With a career spanning the media, energy, manufacturing, and automotive sectors, Dhir has advised senior leadership teams, CXOs, and boards across Asia, Europe and the Middle East on critical issues ranging from trust and stakeholder engagement to organisational change and long-term value creation.

Manu Wadhwa, CHRO, SPNI, said, “Humsa has been an exceptional custodian of SPNI’s reputation and values. Her ability to craft compelling narratives, build meaningful stakeholder engagement, and lead with integrity has left a lasting imprint on the organisation. We will truly miss her insight, her partnership, and the calm confidence she always brought to the table. On behalf of SPNI, we wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

Dhir commented, “Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of building and leading a communications function that shaped how the company was perceived, understood, and trusted. The role called for equal measure of strategy and sensitivity, offering me immense opportunities to grow as a professional and as a person. As I close this chapter, I do so with deep gratitude and a clear sense of readiness to take this experience into new environments, embrace broader mandates, and continue driving impact through purposeful storytelling and reputation leadership.”