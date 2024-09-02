0

Advertisment
Television

History TV18 unveils three episode docu-drama series ‘Ancient Empires’

It delves into the lives of three icons: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, and Cleopatra

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
ae htv
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Ancient Empires, a three-part miniseries, premiered on History TV18 on September 1 and henceforth on every Sunday at 8:00pm. It delves into the lives of three icons: Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, and Cleopatra.

Spanning three episodes, Ancient Empires delves deep into the eras that these rulers dominated. This docudrama aims to shed new light on the way history remembers their legend and legacy. The series features interviews with historians, scholars and military leaders who provide analysis and context, making each episode an educational experience. 

HistoryTV18
Advertisment
 