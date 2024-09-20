History TV18 to premiere 'The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd'

Delhi: The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd is set to premiere on September 26 2024, Thursdays and Fridays at 9 PM on History TV18.

The series is hosted by the actor, writer, producer, comedian, and original 'Ghostbuster,' Dan Aykroyd. Across ten episodes, The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd takes viewers on a journey, bringing to life history’s strangest-but-true stories through recreations, graphics, archival footage, and expert commentary.

Some of the anomalies include an Indian man who can conduct electricity through his body, a UFO sighting in a remote Siberian village, a 440-pound Syrian bear turned military soldier, and a creepy doll-filled island with a dark past.