Advertisment

0

Advertisment
Television

History TV18 to premiere 'The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd'

The series is hosted by the actor, writer, producer, comedian, and original 'Ghostbuster,' Dan Aykroyd

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
unbelieveable ackroyd
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd is set to premiere on September 26 2024, Thursdays and Fridays at 9 PM on History TV18. 

The series is hosted by the actor, writer, producer, comedian, and original 'Ghostbuster,' Dan Aykroyd. Across ten episodes, The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd takes viewers on a journey, bringing to life history’s strangest-but-true stories through recreations, graphics, archival footage, and expert commentary. 

Some of the anomalies include an Indian man who can conduct electricity through his body, a UFO sighting in a remote Siberian village, a 440-pound Syrian bear turned military soldier, and a creepy doll-filled island with a dark past.

History TV18
Advertisment
 