Here's Why Colors Kannada channels’ social media handles vanished

New Delhi: Handles for Colors Kannada, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Super have abruptly gone offline across X, Instagram, and Facebook, mirroring the main Colors TV blackout but with a twist that's less supernatural and more contractual.

As "User not found" errors plague searches, Kannada audiences are reeling from the double whammy of vanished episodes on JioHotstar.

Here's why this isn't mere coincidence, but a tangled web of expired music rights that's forcing a full digital detox, and sparking urgent questions about what's next for Viacom18's southern arm.

Unlike the Hindi channel's buzzworthy Naagin 7 promo play, the Kannada trio's disappearance traces back to a prosaic villain: lapsed licensing agreements for background scores and promo tracks.

Sources hinted that this is a fallout of expired music rights in mid-2025, triggering copyright claims from major producers.

To dodge escalating takedowns, the channels pulled the plug on social uploads, yanking episodes of hits like Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 (BBK12) from JioHotstar, content frozen at June 1, 2025.

"It's a ripple effect from negotiations gone south," noted an industry observer tracking Viacom18's regional deals."

These channels relied heavily on licensed tracks for their vibrant promos; without renewal, it's safer to go dark than risk lawsuits.