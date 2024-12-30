HBO Founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98

New Delhi: Charles F Dolan, the entrepreneur behind some of the most influential media companies, including Home Box Office (HBO) and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at the age of 98.

Dolan's death was confirmed by a family statement released to the media, indicating that he passed away peacefully due to natural causes. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," the statement read.

Born in 1926, Dolan's career in cable began in 1965 when he established Sterling Information Services, which later evolved into HBO. Launched in 1972, HBO became the first premium cable channel to offer movies and special events directly to homes.

His contributions extended beyond HBO; Dolan was also instrumental in founding Cablevision in 1973, which at its peak was one of the largest cable operators in the US, owning stakes in various media properties including the American Movie Classics (AMC) television station and the New York Knicks basketball team through his involvement with Madison Square Garden.

James L. Dolan, one of Charles's sons, took over as CEO of Cablevision and has continued to steer the Dolan family's media interests, now under the umbrellas of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and other entities. The Dolan family's influence remains strong in New York's media and entertainment landscape.

HBO is credited with changing the face of television through groundbreaking series like "The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," and "The Wire," which set new standards for narrative depth and quality in television.

In addition to his business acumen, Dolan was known for his philanthropy, particularly through The Lustgarten Foundation, which he founded to advance pancreatic cancer research, a cause close to his heart after losing his own brother to the disease.

Charles Dolan's passing leaves behind a rich legacy, six children, 19 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, all of whom continue his work in various capacities within the media industry.