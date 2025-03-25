Hathway and Den take on social media with two “Reels channels on TV”

Mumbai: Reliance-owned distribution platform operators Hathway and DEN introduced Hathway/DEN Reels, a pair of first-of-its-kind television channels aimed at highlighting the abilities of ordinary individuals.

Announced on Monday, this initiative seeks to create an inclusive space where people of all backgrounds can display their talents such as dancing, singing, acting, and comedy, through user-generated content (UGC) broadcast directly on TV.

The concept for Hathway/DEN Reels arose from the insight that many aspiring performers face barriers to pursuing their passions due to busy lifestyles and limited opportunities. To address this, the channels enable viewers to submit short video clips showcasing their skills, which are then aired to a wide audience.

This model diverges from conventional television’s reliance on professionally produced programming, instead empowering anyone with a smartphone and creative drive to participate.

Positioned as an open platform, Hathway/DEN Reels invite contributors regardless of age, occupation, or experience.

The channels aim to connect the dots between social media, where content creation is widespread but recognition can be elusive, and television’s expansive reach, offering local talent a chance to gain broader visibility.

This launch marks a significant step forward in the cable television industry, with Hathway/DEN presenting it as an interactive venture that puts viewers at the centre of the experience.

The submission process is simple: individuals create and upload their reels, and selected videos are televised, providing participants with exposure and motivation to hone their craft. This approach also nurtures a creative community among emerging artists.

The introduction of Hathway/DEN Reels signals a transformation in entertainment, merging the participatory elements of digital platforms with television’s accessibility.

By prioritising UGC, the channels aspire to make TV a more engaging, viewer-driven medium.

Hathway and DEN encourage anyone with a talent to contribute, with submission guidelines available via their official channels.