Hathway and Den partner with INVIDI to bring addressable ads to their networks

INVIDI Technologies, the addressable advertising tech company, has partnered with Hathway and Den to offer advanced targeted advertisement solutions on their distribution network.

Both Hathway Digital and DEN will leverage INVIDI Technologies' ad tech to deliver highly targeted and personalised advertisements to their audiences.

Advertisers will have the opportunity to precisely target their advertisements to different households based on various factors such as geography, viewer preferences, and subscription details.

In a press statement, INVIDI wrote, “This solution will ensure anomalies of linear TV advertisements are addressed and advertisements are delivered to the customers with the required advertiser’s cohorts of customer profiles.”

The press statement further shared that TAM will ensure monitoring and audience measurement of the targeted ads on the platform.

It further wrote that this approach will open new avenues, improve media buying efficiencies and allow brands to reach specific viewer segments with tailored messages, enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of their money spent on advertising campaigns.

“Ads can be customised to meet the needs of different audience segments, making each campaign more effective,” it added.

Prasad Sanagavarapu, Chief Operating Officer of INVIDI Technologies, stated, “Our collaboration with both Hathway and DEN represents a major advancement for content owners, viewers, and advertisers alike. By deploying INVIDI’s Addressable TV solutions, Hathway and DEN will enable brands to optimise their marketing spend by delivering relevant ads directly to their target audiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the Indian advertising ecosystem with state-of-the-art technology.”

Representative of DEN said, “We’re excited to integrate INVIDI’s technology into our operations. This partnership is a game-changer for our advertising partners, giving them the ability to target their audiences with unprecedented precision. For our subscribers, it means receiving more relevant and engaging content, which enhances their overall viewing experience. By bringing INVIDI’s advanced solutions to the Indian market, we’re not just improving our advertising offerings but also providing our subscribers with more relevant content and less ad clutter.”

“We are delighted to bring for the first time in Digital Cable TV, targeted advertisement solutions and partnering with INVIDI Technologies represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our advertisers,” said a representative of Hathway Digital. “This partnership will redefine the advertisement on Digital Cable TV and enable us to offer a new level of precision in Linear TV advertising. With this, brands can connect with their audiences more meaningfully.”