GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.6 crore in Q4 FY2025

New Delhi: For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, GTPL Hathway reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.6 crore, down 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 13.2 crore in Q4 FY24.
The decline was attributed to exceptional charges and increased operational costs in a highly competitive market. Revenue from operations, however, rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 891 crore, compared to Rs 808 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by subscriber growth in both digital cable TV and broadband segments.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5.6% YoY to Rs 106.6 crore from Rs 112.9 crore, with the EBITDA margin contracting to 12% from 14%.
The margin squeeze reflects higher broadcaster tariffs and investments in network expansion, which impacted profitability despite revenue gains.
Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director of GTPL Hathway, commented, “Our focus on innovation and customer experience continues to drive subscriber growth and revenue. While profitability faced headwinds, our strategic expansions and robust subscriber base position us well for future growth.”
GTPL Hathway’s digital cable TV segment remained a key growth driver, with active subscribers reaching 9.6 million, up by 200,000 YoY, and paying subscribers growing to 8.9 million. The digital cable TV revenue stood at Rs 2,982 crore in Q4, FY2025.
The broadband segment also saw steady growth, adding 37,000 subscribers YoY to reach a total of 1.04 million, with a homepass of 5.95 million, 75% of which is available for fiber-to-the-home (FTTX) conversion. The broadband revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,358 crore
Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) increased marginally to Rs 465 per month.
For the full fiscal year 2025, GTPL Hathway’s consolidated revenue grew by approximately 8-10% compared to FY24.
Net profit for the year was impacted by consistent challenges, including a 57% YoY decline in Q3 (Rs 10.1 crore) and a 62% drop in Q2 (Rs 12.9 crore), reflecting broader industry pressures such as rising content costs and competition from telecom giants like Airtel and Jio.
The company’s focus on bundled services and competitive pricing helped maintain its market leadership in Gujarat and West Bengal. GTPL Hathway also expanded its service offerings, integrating AI-enabled chatbot ‘GIVA’ and launching services like ‘TV Everywhere,’ ‘Blacknut Cloud Gaming,’ and ‘Distro TV’ to enhance customer experience.
GTPL Hathway is gearing up for the launch of its Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) service in Q1 FY26, which will deliver up to 900 television channels and drive subscriber growth. The company is also actively participating in the BharatNet Phase 3 project, pending judicial resolution, which could unlock significant opportunities in rural broadband connectivity.
The board’s recommendation of a Rs 2 per equity share dividend underscores GTPL Hathway’s commitment to shareholder value, despite the profit dip.