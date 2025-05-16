GTPL Hathway partners with OTTplay Premium to launch GTPL Genie+ service

New Delhi: OTT content aggregator OTTplay Premium entered a partnership with GTPL Hathway to launch an OTT aggregation service under the brand name GTPL Genie+.

The collaboration allows GTPL customers to access content from over 29 streaming platforms via the GTPL Buzz app and GTPL’s official website. The service will be available across multiple devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and personal computers.

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with GTPL, a leader in entertainment and connectivity. This collaboration allows us to bring a richer, more seamless content experience to audiences nationwide.”

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director of GTPL Hathway Limited, said, “GTPL Genie+ strengthens our content offering, allowing subscribers to access premium OTT content in addition to our existing content offerings. This partnership with OTTplay Premium will democratise digital entertainment for millions across India.”

The partnership aimed to widen digital content access across regions and support broader shifts in household streaming habits.