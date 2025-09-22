GST demand of Rs 17.27 crore against NDTV dropped by tax authorities

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 17.27 crore against New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has been dropped, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The order, passed by the Assistant Commissioner/GSTO, Ward 300 (E-Commerce), Zone 10, Delhi, closed the proceedings initiated under Section 73 of the Central GST Act, the Delhi GST Act, and the Integrated GST Act, 2017.

In its filing with the BSE and NSE dated September 19, 2025, NDTV stated that there is no financial implication on the company in this matter.

This update follows NDTV's earlier disclosure on July 4, 2025, when it had reported receiving a Show Cause Notice from the Sales Tax Officer for an alleged demand of Rs 17.27 crore related to GST obligations. That notice had raised concerns over possible liability under multiple GST legislations.

However, with the latest order dropping the proceedings, NDTV has received a clean chit in the matter, providing relief from potential tax-related exposure.