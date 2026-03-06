Breaking News: Govt orders BARC to suspend TV ratings for news channels for a month

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately suspend the reporting of television rating points for news TV channels for four weeks.

The order said the suspension would remain in force for four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier.

In its direction to BARC, the ministry said some news channels were airing “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content” amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

It said such coverage could create panic among the general public, especially people with friends and family in the affected areas or those living there.

The ministry cited Clause 24.2 of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, dated January 16, 2014. The clause requires rating agencies to comply with orders, regulations, guidelines and directions issued by the ministry from time to time.

BARC, which is registered under these policy guidelines as a television rating agency, has been asked to withhold TRP reporting for news channels with immediate effect.