Govt gives 15 days to MSOs to submit seeding data or face suspension

New Delhi: In a fresh crackdown on non-compliance, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a stern advisory to Multi-System Operators (MSOs) across the country for failing to furnish or update their subscriber seeding data as mandated under the Cable Television Networks Rules.

The advisory warns that failure to furnish the required seeding data within 15 days from the issuance date may attract punitive action. This includes proceedings for suspension or revocation of MSO registration under Section 4(7) of the Act and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules.

The advisory noted, “Failure to furnish aforementioned information within the prescribed time limit shall be construed as violation of terms and conditions of MSO registration which may lead to initiation of proceedings under section 4(7) of the Cable television Networks (regulation) Act, 1995 and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 for the suspension/revocation of MSO registration.”

According to the advisory dated June 16, 2025, the MIB has classified the erring MSOs into two categories. A total of 553 MSOs have submitted their seeding data at least once via the designated NIC form but failed to update it in the past six months, while another 252 MSOs have not submitted any data since the NIC form was introduced as an alternative to the malfunctioning CTMS portal.

The advisory underscores that such inaction is a violation of the conditions of MSO registration under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Rule 10(A) mandates "every Multi-System Operator (MSO) and cable operator shall be bound to give such information as may be sought for by the Central Government or the State Government or any agency authorised by the Central government or authorised officer, as the case may be, within such period and in such form as may be specified by such government or agency or officer".

The seeding data — a key component in monitoring subscriber numbers and ensuring transparency in revenue — is to be updated biannually.

Earlier, the ministry had issued multiple advisories in 2022 to enforce compliance through its Management Information System (MIS). However, due to technical glitches in the CTMS portal, the government provided an alternative NIC form and asked all MSOs to update their data using it. Despite this flexibility, compliance remained poor among a significant number of operators.

The directive includes detailed annexures listing the names, registration details, contact information, and current seeding status of the non-compliant MSOs.

The ministry has directed all MSOs to urgently furnish or update their data through the NIC form.