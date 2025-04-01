Gems of Rajasthan: Event hosted by ET Now Swadesh to honour leaders of the region

Mumbai: ET Now Swadesh, Times Network’s Hindi Business News Channel, hosted ‘The Gems of Rajasthan,’ honouring leaders across 15 key categories shaping Rajasthan’s economic growth and fostering discussions on the region’s future.
At the event, Chief Guest, Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan presented awards to distinguished achievers.
Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister said, "Rajasthan is witnessing remarkable growth, attracting significant investments. Beyond Pushkar, all religious and tourist sites in the state are being developed with better infrastructure. The industrial sector is also receiving strong support from the government. Our goal is to ensure that every entrepreneur and investor finds a transparent, efficient, and supportive system. The government is committed to both ‘development and heritage’ while accelerating growth."
The event featured a panel discussion titled Royal Rajasthan: Multi-Sector Growth Catalyst, where esteemed industry leaders explored Rajasthan’s potential in tourism, Agri-tech, and business innovation.
The panelists included Kuldeep Singh Chandela (President, Federation of Hospitality & Tourism of Rajasthan - FHTR), Rajendra Lora (Founder & CEO, Freshokartz Agritech Startup & Warmup Ventures), Radhika Pachar (Director, Pachar Group of Hotels), & Ankit Agarwal (CEO, RMC Switchgears Ltd.) who shared their expert insights on the state’s evolving economic landscape.
The Gems of Rajasthan winners are:
|
Sr. No
|
Category
|
Winners
|
Company
|
1
|
Excellence in SaaS based eCommerce Solutions
|
Vishal Singhal
|
I Solution Microsystems Pvt Ltd
|
2
|
Excellence in Traditional Cold Pressed Oils
|
Dr. Manoj Murarka
|
Kabira Oils
|
3
|
Excellence in Electrical LV Solutions
|
Ankit Agarwal
|
RMC Switchgears Ltd
|
4
|
Excellence in Electrical Accessories
|
Akshay Gurnani
|
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd
|
5
|
Excellence in Deep Seek Innovation
|
Amit Gupta
|
SAG Infotech Pvt Ltd
|
6
|
Excellence in Unclaimed Wealth Solutions
|
CK Lohiya
|
Shares Claim Dost
|
7
|
Excellence in Sustainability & Recycling
|
Amit Kumar
|
Alacrity Exports Pvt Ltd
|
8
|
Excellence in Refractories & Ferro Alloys
|
Sunil Jaju
|
Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Ltd
|
9
|
Excellence in PMS & Equity Broking
|
Rajat Sharma
|
Consortium Broking Pvt Ltd
|
10
|
Excellence in Waste Management & Circular Economy
|
Viresh Keshri
|
Ye Prayas Pvt Ltd
|
11
|
Excellence in Real Estate Developer
|
Vivek Chordia
|
Chordia Group
|
12
|
Excellence in Handicraft Exports
|
Rohit Kumar Joshi
|
Akku Art Exports
|
13
|
Excellence in Fashion & Glamour Industry
|
Parth Ruhil
|
FasDes Academy
|
14
|
Excellence in Pharmaceutical Company
|
Jeevan Kasara
|
Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd
|
15
|
Excellence in Spices & Food Products
|
Vikash Jain
|
JK Masale