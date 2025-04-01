0

Television

Gems of Rajasthan: Event hosted by ET Now Swadesh to honour leaders of the region

Rajasthan’s key business figures and industry pioneers were honoured in presence of Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of Water Resources Department

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Mumbai: ET Now Swadesh, Times Network’s Hindi Business News Channel, hosted ‘The Gems of Rajasthan,’ honouring leaders across 15 key categories shaping Rajasthan’s economic growth and fostering discussions on the region’s future.

At the event, Chief Guest, Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan presented awards to distinguished achievers.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister said, "Rajasthan is witnessing remarkable growth, attracting significant investments. Beyond Pushkar, all religious and tourist sites in the state are being developed with better infrastructure. The industrial sector is also receiving strong support from the government. Our goal is to ensure that every entrepreneur and investor finds a transparent, efficient, and supportive system. The government is committed to both ‘development and heritage’ while accelerating growth."

The event featured a panel discussion titled Royal Rajasthan: Multi-Sector Growth Catalyst, where esteemed industry leaders explored Rajasthan’s potential in tourism, Agri-tech, and business innovation. 

The panelists included Kuldeep Singh Chandela (President, Federation of Hospitality & Tourism of Rajasthan - FHTR), Rajendra Lora (Founder & CEO, Freshokartz Agritech Startup & Warmup Ventures), Radhika Pachar (Director, Pachar Group of Hotels), & Ankit Agarwal (CEO, RMC Switchgears Ltd.) who shared their expert insights on the state’s evolving economic landscape.


The Gems of Rajasthan winners are:

Sr. No

Category

Winners

Company

1

Excellence in SaaS based eCommerce Solutions

Vishal Singhal

I Solution Microsystems Pvt Ltd

2

Excellence in Traditional Cold Pressed Oils

Dr. Manoj Murarka

Kabira Oils

3

Excellence in Electrical LV Solutions

Ankit Agarwal

RMC Switchgears Ltd

4

Excellence in Electrical Accessories

Akshay Gurnani

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd

5

Excellence in Deep Seek Innovation

Amit Gupta

SAG Infotech Pvt Ltd

6

Excellence in Unclaimed Wealth Solutions

CK Lohiya

Shares Claim Dost

7

Excellence in Sustainability & Recycling

Amit Kumar

Alacrity Exports Pvt Ltd

8

Excellence in Refractories & Ferro Alloys

Sunil Jaju

Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Ltd

9

Excellence in PMS & Equity Broking

Rajat Sharma

Consortium Broking Pvt Ltd

10

Excellence in Waste Management & Circular Economy

Viresh Keshri

Ye Prayas Pvt Ltd

11

Excellence in Real Estate Developer

Vivek Chordia

Chordia Group

12

Excellence in Handicraft Exports

Rohit Kumar Joshi

Akku Art Exports

13

Excellence in Fashion & Glamour Industry

Parth Ruhil

FasDes Academy

14

Excellence in Pharmaceutical Company

Jeevan Kasara

Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd

15

Excellence in Spices & Food Products

Vikash Jain

JK Masale

 

