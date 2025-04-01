Gems of Rajasthan: Event hosted by ET Now Swadesh to honour leaders of the region

Mumbai: ET Now Swadesh, Times Network’s Hindi Business News Channel, hosted ‘The Gems of Rajasthan,’ honouring leaders across 15 key categories shaping Rajasthan’s economic growth and fostering discussions on the region’s future.

At the event, Chief Guest, Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan presented awards to distinguished achievers.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister said, "Rajasthan is witnessing remarkable growth, attracting significant investments. Beyond Pushkar, all religious and tourist sites in the state are being developed with better infrastructure. The industrial sector is also receiving strong support from the government. Our goal is to ensure that every entrepreneur and investor finds a transparent, efficient, and supportive system. The government is committed to both ‘development and heritage’ while accelerating growth."

The event featured a panel discussion titled Royal Rajasthan: Multi-Sector Growth Catalyst, where esteemed industry leaders explored Rajasthan’s potential in tourism, Agri-tech, and business innovation.

The panelists included Kuldeep Singh Chandela (President, Federation of Hospitality & Tourism of Rajasthan - FHTR), Rajendra Lora (Founder & CEO, Freshokartz Agritech Startup & Warmup Ventures), Radhika Pachar (Director, Pachar Group of Hotels), & Ankit Agarwal (CEO, RMC Switchgears Ltd.) who shared their expert insights on the state’s evolving economic landscape.



The Gems of Rajasthan winners are: