Forbes India Leadership Awards scheduled for February 28

New Delhi: The 14th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA 2025), is scheduled for 6 PM on February 28. The event is headed by Suveen Sinha and focuses on recognising leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

The preparations for this year’s awards began on December 3 last year, with a jury chaired by Harsh Mariwala (Founder and Chairman, Marico). Members of the panel included KVS Manian (MD and CEO, Federal Bank), Amit Chandra (Chairman-India, Bain Capital), Vivek Gambhir (Venture Partner, Lightspeed India and Chairman, BoAt Lifestyle), Aashish Agarwal (MD and Country Head, Jefferies India), Sangeeta Bavi (Former ED, Microsoft India and now COO, YourStory), and Bala Deshpande (Founder Partner, Mega Delta Capital Advisors).

The jury for the Emerging Innovators Category included Arpit Agarwal (Partner, Blume Ventures), Naganand Doraswamy (Managing Partner, Ideaspring Capital), and Suryaprakash Konanuru (CTO, Ideaspring Capital). Their evaluation culminated in a discussion on January 29, featuring industry professionals Harsh Mariwala, KVS Manian, and Amit Chandra, and moderated by Neha Bothra of Forbes India.

The highlights from FILA 2025 will include a panel discussion "India’s Growth Story in a Volatile Environment" featuring KVS Manian, MD and CEO, Federal Bank, Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO, Mahindra Auto and Farm sector, and Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda; moderated by Neha Bothra.

A fireside chat with Praveer Sinha, CEO, Tata Power; moderated by Palki Sharma and a fireside chat with Katrina Kaif, actress and entrepreneur, Kay Beauty, as she provides insights on “Going Beyond Just Endorsements-Building Your Brand”; moderated by Naini Thaker will also be held.

"In these fast-changing times, leadership matters more than ever. This year's awards reflect our commitment to recognising and celebrating transformative leaders and leadership in the most dynamic and innovative ways,” said Suveen Sinha, Editor, Forbes India.

This year, the Forbes India Leadership Awards are in collaboration with partners across sectors, presented by Federal Bank and driven by Kia, workspace partner.

Indiqube, tourism partner, Rajasthan Tourism, and associate partner Reliance Industries.

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony.