Filamchi Bhojpuri Channel unveils new look

New Delhi: The Filamchi Bhojpuri channel has unveiled a fresh look.

The channel has revamped its branding and style to reflect the preferences of Bhojpuri viewers, incorporating meaningful changes and bringing a host of new entertainment options.

“We’re excited to introduce Filamchi Bhojpuri’s dynamic new look, designed to celebrate both modern sensibilities and the unique cultural essence of our viewers,” said Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network. “The updated on-air style is bright, fresh, and rooted in the values that resonate deeply with our audience. With new programming—like exclusive premieres, music specials, and in-house productions—we're committed to bringing family entertainment that’s engaging and meaningful. Our campaign, led by popular stars Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Yadav, introduces this updated look and highlights a special viewer initiative that brings families closer. Through these changes, we’re enhancing the viewing experience and strengthening our connection with Bhojpuri-speaking audiences across generations.”

To promote this new look, the channel has partnered with regional stars Amrapali and Kajal Yadav in a campaign to raise awareness about the refreshed look and upcoming programming.

The launch of the new logo and style is scheduled for November 7, 2024, aligning with the Chhath Puja.

One of the highlights of Filamchi's new phase is the introduction of ‘World Television Premieres’, presenting films that focus on prominent family and social themes. Additionally, Filamchi will now produce its films through Filamchi Bhojpuri’s Home Productions, providing a platform for local stories and talent. Besides new films, Filamchi Bhojpuri will offer an array of music and devotional programs for its audience.