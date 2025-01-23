FICCI Frames names Ayushmann Khurrana as its first brand ambassador

New Delhi: FICCI Frames is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced as the brand ambassador for the occasion as the face of the media and entertainment industry of India.

The theme for this special edition this year is "RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence”.

Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together influential personalities, creative professionals, and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and key challenges in the entertainment landscape.

The event includes various formats such as keynote addresses, B2B meetings, masterclasses, policy roundtables, Best Animated FRAMES Awards(BAF), global content market, exhibitions, and vibrant cultural evenings.

Notable figures have graced the FICCI Frames stage in the past, including Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, acclaimed actor and humanitarian; James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox; Charles H. Rivkin, Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA); and Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners. Other luminaries include former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai, Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, and JB Perrette, President of Discovery Networks International, among many others.

FICCI Frames has also witnessed influential addresses by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries; Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited; as well as beloved Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Amitabh Bachchan.

"The silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES is a celebration of 25 years of excellence and a tribute to the legacy we have built in shaping India’s Media & Entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, with his incredible journey of creativity, innovation, and connection with audiences, represents the very ethos of FICCI FRAMES. His association will elevate this milestone event and inspire future generations of storytellers and creators." said Kevin Vaz, Chair FICCI M& E Committee & CEO, Entertainment, Jiostar.

Speaking of his association, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It is a huge honour for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year! As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India's rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

FICCI Frames has a history of leadership as it was formerly chaired by Legendary Yash Chopra and co-chaired by Karan Johar. Currently led by Kevin Vaz (CEO, Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom 18, with co-chaired by Sandhya Devanathan (VP and MD Meta India) and Arjun Nohwar (GM, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery) as part of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee.