Fastway-launches-Next-Gen-IPTV-set-top-box

New Delhi: Fastway, a provider of digital cable TV and broadband services, has announced the launch of Next Gen IPTV Set Top Box.

The company quoted that subscribers will have access to over 500+ live TV channels, Including 100+ channels with regional content.

The company further revealed that the Catch Up TV feature allows users to access content up to seven days, even after missing a live broadcast or if the consumer wants to re-watch their favorite part of a show. The Video on Demand (VOD) feature provides access to 10,000+ movies.

In a statement at the press conference, Prem Ojha, CEO expressed his excitement about the launch of the IPTV STB. "We are extremely delighted to bring to you next gen IPTV STB and offers world class converged services including high speed unlimited Broadband , Video , Voice and OTT on a single platform .Launch of IPTV services will further enhance value for our consumers and take their experience to next level.”

Gurdeep Singh, Founder and Chairman, Jujhar Group, commented, “This launch represents a power-packed value proposition that the brand proudly offers to its consumers. It delivers the most cost-effective and affordable form of entertainment. The brand is deeply committed to understanding and addressing the needs of its customers, consistently providing the best solutions tailored to enhance their viewing experience.”

The company emphasised that the IPTV STB, will also facilitate access to OTT content, thereby presenting content from providers such as Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Chupal, and more.