FanCode gets exclusive India streaming for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 & U21 Men's Championship

New Delhi: FanCode has secured exclusive television and digital rights in India for two upcoming UEFA tournaments, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 and the UEFA U21 Men’s Championship 2025. Both competitions will be streamed live on the platform this summer.

The UEFA Women’s EURO is scheduled to take place from July 2 to July 27. England, who hosted and won the tournament in 2022, return as defending champions. Other major contenders include Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France. The tournament will feature 31 matches and showcase prominent international players such as Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Keira Walsh, Ada Hegerberg, Aitana Bonmatí, and Kadidiatou Diani.

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “The growth of women’s football globally has been phenomenal, and Indian fans have embraced it with passion. We are proud to bring UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 to our platform, continuing our commitment to making world-class women’s sport accessible to fans across India.

“At the same time, the UEFA U21 Men’s Championship is a proven breeding ground for the next generation of global football stars. These are tournaments with massive international following, and now Indian fans can watch all the action seamlessly, live and exclusive on FanCode. It's part of our vision to make top-tier global football more accessible than ever before."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA's director of marketing, said, “We are pleased to partner with FanCode as the home of the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO & UEFA Under-21 Championship in the Indian Sub-continent region. Football fans will be able to enjoy extensive and the highest quality coverage of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 & UEFA Under-21 Championship 2025, with all matches broadcast on FanCode’s digital platform.”

FanCode previously streamed major women’s football events, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

The UEFA U21 Men’s Championship will be held from June 11 to June 28. The tournament has historically served as a platform for emerging players, with past participants including Andrea Pirlo, Mesut Özil, Juan Mata, and Thiago Alcântara. The 2025 edition is expected to feature players such as Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), and Rico Lewis (Manchester City). England enter the competition as reigning champions, having won the 2023 title without conceding a goal.