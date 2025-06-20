Family feud has no bearing on business operations, clarifies Sun TV

New Delhi: Sun TV Network has issued a statement denying the impact of the family rift on the network's media business.

In a clarification issued on the stock exchange, the network conveyed that the matters alleged in the news reports “do not have any bearing on the business of the company or its day-to-day functioning.” It further stated that the “family matters of the promoter are purely personal in nature.”

As per news reports, a legal notice dated June 10, 2025, issued by Dayanidhi’s counsel K. Suresh of Law Dharma, the alleged conspiracy unfolded when their father, Murasoli Maran, a senior DMK leader and Union Minister, was critically ill.

Dayanidhi claimed that during this vulnerable period, Kalanithi unilaterally allotted 12 lakh equity shares of Sun TV to himself at face value, without shareholder consent, board approval, or proper valuation - effectively hiking his stake from zero to 60%.

The notice characterised the act as cheating, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, and demanded a forensic audit of Sun TV’s financials and full restoration of its shareholding structure to the pre-2003 status.

Defending the matter, the company, in its statement filing, said, “The alleged matter dates back to 22 years, when the company was a closely held private limited company.”

“The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculative, defamatory and not supported by facts or law. We wish to inform that all acts have been done by legal obligations, and the same have been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the Company,” Sun Network declared.

The company claims that the board is not aware of “any negotiations/ events towards settlement in the promoter's family,” and there is no information that is material to be disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, which may have a bearing on the operations or performance of the Company.”

The clarification comes at a time when investor sentiment around the broadcaster has taken a hit, with media reports noting a decline in Sun TV’s share price following the emergence of the family feud.