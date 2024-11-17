Fair pay, algorithmic bias, and AI ethics: I&B Minister Vaishnaw calls for equity in media

New Delhi: The Press Council of India held the National Press Day celebrations at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, to mark the National Press Day 2024.

The event was attended by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, Sanjay Jaju, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Chairperson of the Press Council of India, and journalist Kundan Ramanlal Vyas.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Vaishnaw, while addressing the gathering as chief guest and keynote speaker at the National Press Day celebrations virtually, highlighted India’s diverse media ecosystem, which includes 35,000 registered newspapers, numerous news channels, and a robust digital infrastructure. The Minister noted that investments in 4G and 5G networks have propelled India to the forefront of digital connectivity with the lowest data prices globally.

However, he pointed to four key challenges our society is facing due to the changing landscape of media and press:

1. Fake news and disinformation

The spread of fake news undermines trust in the media and threatens democracy. During his address, Vaishnaw raised a critical question on the rapid growth of digital media and the responsibility for the content published on these platforms. The concept of Safe Harbor, developed in the 1990s when digital media was limited to select users in universities and research institutes, provided protection to platforms from being held accountable for user-generated content.

He mentioned that globally, debates are intensifying over whether the Safe Harbor provisions are still appropriate, given their role in enabling the spread of misinformation, riots, and even acts of terrorism. “Shouldn’t platforms operating in a context as complex as India adopt a different set of responsibilities? These pressing questions underline the need for a new framework that ensures accountability and safeguards the social fabric of the nation.”, he added.

2. Fair compensation for content creators

The shift from traditional to digital media has financially impacted conventional media, which invests heavily in journalistic integrity and editorial processes. Vaishnaw highlighted the need for fair compensation for traditional content creators, addressing the asymmetry in bargaining power between digital platforms and conventional media. “The efforts made by the conventional media in creating content need to be fairly and suitably compensated," he said.

3. Algorithmic bias

Algorithms driving digital platforms prioritise content that maximises engagement, incites strong reactions, and thereby defines the revenue for the platform. These often amplify sensational or divisive narratives. Vaishnaw highlighted the social consequences of such biases, particularly in a diverse nation like India, and called on platforms to come up with solutions that account for the impact their systems have on our society.

4. Impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property rights

The rise of AI presents ethical and economic challenges for creators whose work is used to train AI models. Vaishnaw highlighted the significant upheaval the creative world is facing due to advancements in artificial intelligence. Addressing the challenges posed by AI systems, he emphasised the need to safeguard the intellectual property (IP) rights of original creators. “AI models today can generate creative content based on vast datasets they are trained on. But what happens to the rights and recognition of the original creators who contributed to that data? Are they being compensated or acknowledged for their work?” the minister questioned. “This is not just an economic issue; it is an ethical issue too," he added.