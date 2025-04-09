Exclusive: Inside WAVES 2025’s powerhouse speaker list

New Delhi: The upcoming WAVES 2025 (World Audio Video and Entertainment Summit) is set to host a diverse mix of global and Indian media, entertainment, and technology leaders.

The confirmed list of speakers features industry heavyweights from across the world, promising high-level discussions on the future of content, technology, and audience engagement.

Key Indian voices confirmed include Karan Johar, Director & Producer; Mukesh Chhabra, Casting Director and Filmmaker; Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder & CEO, Roy Kapur Films; Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia; film producer Guneet Monga; Ketan Mehta, Indian film director; Ravi Varman, Cinematographer; and Uday Singh, Managing Director, Motion Picture Association.

The tech and media business side will be represented by Prasad Sanagavarapu, MD, India & EMEA, INVIDI; TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum; Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Games; Vishnu Mohta, Executive Director, Hoichoi/SVF; Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman of the AVGC-XR Forum

Adding to the lineup are confirmed names like Harsh Jain of Dream11, Bimal Julka from the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, Umakant Nistane, Chairman of SMPTE India Section, and Bhardwaj Ragan, Film Critic and Writer.

Among the international participants are Louis Boswell, CEO of Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA); Kang Sungkyu, Director/CEO of Busan Film Commission; Takero Goto, Representative Director of CODA; Jibe Lee, CEO of Liri Bridge, South Korea; Briana Yarhouse, Director of Animation, Interlochen Center for the Arts; Brian Nitzkin, SVP and Business Development, Orbital Virtual Studios; Cris Ripley, President & CEO, SBG TV (Sinclair); Simon Ingram, Journalist and author; and Nadia Dreosti, Board Member at Locarno Film Festival.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Esports Federation, has also confirmed participation.

Addressing the Rising Bharat Summit organised by the News18 television channel on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, PM Modi said that WAVES will also invite artists from around the world to collaborate in India.

Scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4, WAVES is a global platform to encourage and celebrate art and culture, he said.