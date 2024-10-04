Everyday Durgas: ABP Ananda’s latest campaign honors modern-day embodiments of Maa Durga

New Delhi: ABP Ananda launched its campaign ‘Celebrate the Durgas’ honouring everyday women who embody the strength, courage and resilience of Maa Durga. Under the campaign tagline, ‘Durga Pujo Maane Durgader Pujo’ (Celebrate not just Durga Pujo, but all women who embody goddess Durga’s strength and power).

By recognising these women as ‘Everyday Durgas,’ the campaign reminds us that Maa Durga’s legacy lives on in every woman who stands against injustice and navigates life’s challenges fearlessly. ABP Ananda aims to inspire viewers to celebrate the goddess and reflect on the strength and resilience of women in their communities.

While the campaign is at the heart of this year's ABP Ananda Sharad Ananda programming, it also features a diverse array of new and existing content that captures the essence of the festival.

Adding to the festivities, ABP Ananda's popular reality game show, Paara e Paara e Serar Lodai 2024, has made a comeback. The 11-episode series, airing daily at 5:30 PM, features local Durga Pujo Committees from across the city competing in a fun-filled contest that celebrates community spirit.

In addition, the channel has made a brand refresh toits Surakshar Puraskar IP as ABP Ananda Sarbojanin Purashkar, broadening its scope to include not only safety but also artistry, grandeur and the overall responsible celebration of Durga Pujo. The award, which will be given to the top Pujo Committees based on above criteria, aims to recognise the balance between creativity and community responsibility in this year's festivities.