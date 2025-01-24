Eurosport India signs multi-year deal with Professional Fighters League

New Delhi: Eurosport India, the premium sports channel of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), announced the return of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) through an exclusive multi-year broadcasting partnership.

PFL is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports leagues in the world and will bring around 28 premium MMA live action events to fans across India, including the much-anticipated “PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series” on January 25, 2025.

This partnership will provide Eurosport India viewers with access to a wealth of PFL’s groundbreaking MMA programming, the channel said in a press statement.

Highlights include the first PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series event, the highly anticipated 2025 PFL World Tournament, and regional leagues such as PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa. Fans will also enjoy exclusive content such as iconic matchups, pay-per-view events, and original series showcasing PFL’s cutting-edge SmartCage technology and elite fighter roster.

“The agreement builds on WBD’s commitment to delivering world-class sports entertainment to audiences in the region. PFL content, renowned for its new thrilling single-elimination tournament format and global reach, will now be available to Indian MMA fans like never before. The 2025 PFL World Tournament alone features eight weight classes, 64 of the world’s best fighters, and a total prize pool exceeding $20 million, ensuring action-packed programming from April through August,” the channel added.

As part of its global expansion, PFL will officially launch the sport of MMA in Dubai with an inaugural event at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena this Saturday, January 25, 2025. This event is set to feature an electrifying lineup of matches, including “Dagestan vs Ireland 2” for the Bellator Lightweight Title Fight between undefeated Russian phenom Usman Nurmagomedov and Irish superstar Paul Hughes.

As the world’s only MMA league with the “win and advance” format, PFL has set itself apart in the MMA landscape. Its state-of-the-art SmartCage technology provides unparalleled fighter analytics, enhancing the viewing experience for fans.