Eurosport India acquires rights to WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments

New Delhi: Eurosport and Eurosport HD India, part of Warner Bros. Discovery have secured the exclusive telecast rights for the first season of WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats), an American professional wrestling reality competition series that will premiere in India on 15 August 2025.

The series showcases emerging talent from the WWE Performance Center competing for a contract in WWE’s NXT division. Contestants will be mentored by WWE Hall of Famers and veterans including Bubba Ray Dudley, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mickie James, Michelle McCool and Booker T.

Eurosport’s addition of WWE LFG builds on its existing wrestling coverage, which already includes All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TNA Wrestling.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are delighted to partner with WWE to bring two exciting shows, WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments, to Indian audiences. While WWE LFG offers an intense, high-stakes look into the making of tomorrow’s wrestling superstars under the guidance of legends, WWE’s Greatest Moments gives fans a nostalgic celebration of the sport’s most iconic milestones. At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to delivering differentiated and high-quality content that resonates with our audience. With this partnership, we are further strengthening our wrestling portfolio and reinforcing our promise to bring world-class entertainment to fans across India.”

Indian audiences will be able to watch WWE Legends and Future Greats (LFG) on Eurosport and Eurosport HD at 21:00 hrs (9:00 PM) on Friday, August 15 2025.

Alongside WWE LFG, Eurosport India will also broadcast WWE’s Greatest Moments, a series revisiting major events in WWE history. Hosted by veteran announcer Michael Cole, the programme features recollections and insights from WWE legends and performers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Kevin Owens. The show will air immediately after WWE LFG on August 15 at 22:30 hrs (10:30 PM), highlighting defining moments in WWE’s history.