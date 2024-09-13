ET NOW Swadesh to broadcast ‘Gold Mahakumbh’ to understand gold investments

New Delhi: ET NOW Swadesh announced ‘Gold Mahakumbh’, a special initiative aimed at empowering its viewers with insights and expertise on investments in gold and silver.

Airing September 14 from 10am to 2pm, the four-hour mega initiative, will feature 20 industry veterans, gold market analysts, trade experts, fund managers providing insights into the trends and demand for gold, investment opportunities, its role as an asset class and more. They will engage in discussions about intricacies of buying gold jewellery, emerging market trends, gold prices, gold F&O trading, and gold taxation.

The Gold Mahakumbh initiative is led by Nikunj Dalmia, Editor-in-Chief, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh and supported by a team of financial and business journalists including Vishwamohan Kumar, Kavita Thapliyal, Dimpy Kalra, Abhishek Satya Vratam, and Prashant Pandey.

‘Gold Mahakumbh’ initiative entails the following segments:

Golden Asset Class (10am – 11 am): This segment will explore the significance of gold as an asset class and cover topics such as the role of gold as a hedging or investment tool, its future as a currency, and taxation on gold investments. Expert panellists Saiyam Mehra (Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council), Nitin Kedia (National General Secretary, All India Jewellers & Goldsmith Federation), Suvankar Sen (Managing Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds), Harshal Barot (Senior Consultant, Metals Focus Limited), Vikram Dhawan (Head of Commodities & Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund), and Jayprakash Gupta, founder of Dhan/Moneylicious), will share their insights on the demand for gold, price outlook, and its relevance for all types of investors. Golden Trading Ki Pathshala (11am – 12 noon): Featuring industry experts, this segment will cover key aspects of gold and silver F&O trading, hedging strategies and more. From simplifying the complexities of gold and silver futures trading, and obtaining gold through commodity exchanges, panellists Shivanshu Mehta (Director, India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Ltd and Bullion Head, MCX), Anindya Banerjee, (Head, Research, Currency and Commodity, Kotak Securities), Kishore Narne (Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd), Anuj Gupta (Head of Commodities Research, HDFC Securities), and Jayprakash Gupta founder of Dhan/Moneylicious), will explain how refiners, manufacturers, retailers, exporters, and importers can utilize derivatives tools to purchase gold or silver. Golden Shopping (12 noon – 1pm): The ‘Golden Shopping’ segment is entirely dedicated to physical gold purchases. Industry veterans Suvankar Sen (Managing Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds), Saiyam Mehra (Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council), Ashish Pethe (Partner, Waman Hari Pethe), Dr. B Govindan (Chairman, Bhima Jewellery Group) and Dr. Renisha Chainani (Head of Research, Augmont) will share insights and tips on how to start your gold purchasing journey. The seasoned panellists will also address crucial topics such as gold hallmarking, Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID), and briefly discuss taxation on gold purchases.

Silver Shopping (1pm – 2pm): This segment focuses on ‘silver’ and delves into the multifaceted world of silver investments, exploring the most lucrative and accessible options currently dominating the market. With insights from Rahul Mehta (Managing Director, Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd), Vijay Agrawal, (RV Agrawal Impex Pvt Ltd), Shivanshu Mehta (Director, India International Bullion Exchange IFSC Ltd and Bullion Head, MCX), and Chintan Haria (Principal Investment Strategist, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd), this informative session will highlight the demand and price outlook for silver, hallmarking in silver and more.