ET NOW Swadesh launches new initiative ‘Gold Mahakumbh’

New Delhi: ET NOW Swadesh, a Hindi business news channel, has launched ‘Gold Mahakumbh’—a programming initiative to educate viewers on the opportunities and strategies to invest in gold and silver, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Airing on April 29 from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the special broadcast will feature experts and analysts offering practical insights, market forecasts, and advice on navigating gold investments, and methods, including gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), gold funds vs gold ETFs, gold hallmarking (HUID), digital gold, and methods and precautions of gold jewellery investments.
Spearheaded by Nikunj Dalmia, Editor-in-Chief, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, the shows will be anchored by journalists, including Vishwamohan Kumar, Anchor and Senior News Analyst, and Kavita Thapliyal, Anchor and Senior News Editor.
The Gold Mahakumbh initiative entails the following segments:
-
Golden Call (3:30 PM to 4:00 PM): This segment will simplify the basics of investing in gold ETFs and mutual funds, addressing taxation, liquidity, cost, and long-term returns. Industry expert Navneet Munot (Managing Director and CEO, HDFC AMC) will offer his perspective on smart and modern strategies for gold investments.
-
Sone Mein Ab Laakh Take Ki Baat (4:00 PM to 4:30 PM): This show will provide an outlook on gold pricing, discussing both near-term and long-term trends. Industry voices including Chirag Sheth (Principal Consultant, Metal Focus), Amit Goel (Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist, PACE 360), Ajay Kedia (Founder, Director, Kedia Advisory), Kunal Shah (Head, Commodities Research, Nirmal Bang), Kishore Narne (Director, Motilal Oswal) and Nitin Kedia (National Secretary, AIJGF) will decode domestic and global price drivers.
-
Golden Shopping (4:30 PM to 5:00 PM): Industry professionals, including Saiyam Mehra (Ex-Chairman, GJC), Ashish Pethe (Partner, Waman Hari Pethe), Rajesh Rokde (Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council), and Chetan Thadeshwar (Chairman and Managing Director, Shringar – House of Mangalsutra) will offer their expert advice on hallmarking awareness, HUID importance, gold buying tips, amongst others.
-
Sunehra Nivesh (5:00 PM to 5:30 PM): Exploring the broad spectrum of gold investment products—physical gold, digital gold, and ETFs—viewers will understand what suits them best. Industry stalwarts Sachin Jain (CEO, WGC, India and Chintan Hariya AMC), Vikram Dhawan (Head of Commodities and Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund), will explain the advantages and risks of each option.
-
Jewellery Kaarobaar Mein Chunautiyaan (5:30 PM to 6:00 PM): Featuring industry experts, Manoj Jha (Managing Director, Kamakhya Jewels), Sahil Mehra (Director, GJC), and Nitin Kedia (National Secretary, AIJGF), this segment will hold discussions about the structural and operational challenges in the jewellery business, such as metal loans and risk management.
-
Silver Shopping (6:00 PM to 6:30 PM): Covering strategies of investing in silver, options of buying silver, price volatility, emerging opportunities in silver investments, amongst others, this segment will provide tips on sourcing and global volatility risk for the jewellery industry. Led by industry veterans including Rahul Mehta (Managing Director, Silver Emporium) and Vikram Dhawan (Head of Commodities and Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund) and Ajay Kedia (Founder, Director of Kedia Advisory).