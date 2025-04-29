ET NOW Swadesh launches new initiative ‘Gold Mahakumbh’

New Delhi: ET NOW Swadesh, a Hindi business news channel, has launched ‘Gold Mahakumbh’—a programming initiative to educate viewers on the opportunities and strategies to invest in gold and silver, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Airing on April 29 from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the special broadcast will feature experts and analysts offering practical insights, market forecasts, and advice on navigating gold investments, and methods, including gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), gold funds vs gold ETFs, gold hallmarking (HUID), digital gold, and methods and precautions of gold jewellery investments.

Spearheaded by Nikunj Dalmia, Editor-in-Chief, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, the shows will be anchored by journalists, including Vishwamohan Kumar, Anchor and Senior News Analyst, and Kavita Thapliyal, Anchor and Senior News Editor.

The Gold Mahakumbh initiative entails the following segments: