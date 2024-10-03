ET Now Swadesh celebrates third anniversary with ‘Swadesh Samruddhi Summit’

New Delhi: ET Now Swadesh is celebrating its third anniversary with ‘Swadesh Samruddhi Summit’, an initiative scheduled on October 04, 2024, at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai.

Themed ‘निवेश से खुशहाली’, the summit will feature a series of fireside chats and panel discussions with industry veterans including K.V. Kamath, Chairman, Jio Financial Services, Keki Mistry, Non-Executive Director, Chairman, HDFC Life, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Managing Director, State Bank of India, Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond Limited, Rajesh Sharma, MD & CEO, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC, Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Sandeep Tandon, CEO, Quant Mutual Fund. The distinguished leaders will emphasize the importance of systematic investment planning (SIP), managing market volatility, achieving financial goals, and exploring the dynamic opportunities presented by New India—highlighting how businesses, industries, and investors can contribute to and benefit from India’s progress.

Promising viewers an engaging experience, ET Now Swadesh will offer a unique opportunity to its viewers by answering simple questions asked on the channel until noon on October 4 and stand a chance to win an exclusive invitation to attend the Swadesh Samruddhi Summit.