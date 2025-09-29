ET Now launches two shows, ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’

New Delhi: ET Now has launched two new shows, ‘South Central’ and ’The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’.

"South Central" will highlight South India’s cultural and economic influence, while "The Interview with Ayesha Faridi" showcases meaningful candid conversations with India’s most powerful voices.

South Central will debut on Monday, September 29, 2025, airing weekdays from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM, and will be anchored by Jude Sujendran.

The Interview with Ayesha Faridi, Executive Editor, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh, will premiere on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM.

Commenting on the launch, Times Network stated, “With ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’, ET NOW further strengthens its commitment to delivering high-impact programming that goes beyond fleeting headlines. Both the shows embody our vision of combining sharp analysis with engaging narratives, offering viewers unmatched perspectives on the people and forces shaping India’s economy, politics, and culture”