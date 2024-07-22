ET Now and ET Now Swadesh unveil special programming for union budget 2024

Delhi: ET Now and ET Now Swadesh have announced exclusive Budget special programming under the themes ‘Leap to Lead’ and ‘Flight of Growth’ respectively.

Both channels aim to present a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of Union Budget 2024.

ET Now and ET Now Swadesh aim to showcase a line-up of shows that help simplify the Union Budget providing advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation strategies, investment insights, and more.

The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will feature industry experts discussing the social, political, and economic impacts of the Union Budget.

Budget programming on ET Now includes:

Think Tank Panel: Airing at 10 am, this special show will kick off with in-depth pre-budget analysis and extend through the budget announcement, featuring economists and industry people sharing their expectations for the budget, providing insights and advice for the nation's economic planning. The panel will include Hemal Zobalia, Partner, Deloitte India; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India; Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF; D P Singh, Deputy MD, SBI MF; and Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO ReNew. Decoding the budget: This show has a team of guests, including Prashant Jain, CIO and Find Manager, 3P Investment Managers; Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal; Ravi Dharamshi, Founder, MD and CIO, ValueQuest Investment; Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC; Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC AMC; Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP; and Porinju Veliyath, MD, Equity Intelligence India who will decode the implications of the budget. The India Inc verdict on budget 2024: Industry people will share their analyses and reactions to the budget's provisions in this show. These include Anish Shah, President, FICCI, MD and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra; Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC; Baba Kalyani, Managing Director, Bharat Forge; and Anant Goenka, Vice-President, FICCI, Vice Chairman, RPG Group. Policy makers decode the fineprint: In this show on ET Now, there will be analysis by policy makers, including T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary, and V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor on the latest economic policies.

Budget programming on ET Now Swadesh includes:

Market + Trading Akhada: This analysis from 7 am to 4 pm, includes a panel with Vijay Kedia, Founder, Kedia Securities; Porinju Veliyath, MD, Equity Intelligence India; Trideep Bhattacharya, President and CIO, Edelweiss AMC; Punita Sinha, Pacific Paradigm Advisors; Manish Sonthalia, CIO, Emkay Investment Managers; Maneesh Dangi, Founder, Macro Mosaic Investing; Shailesh Haribhakti, Tax Expert; Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC; Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers; Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC; Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman, Hiranandani Group; and Anand Rathi, Founder, Anand Rathi Group. Budget Darbar: In this show, airing at 4 pm, callers' queries on the budget will also be addressed by DP Singh, Deputy MD of SBI MF; Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman and CEO of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund; Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife; and Mihir Vora, CIO of TRUST Mutual Fund. Kisan Mahapanchayat: The budget’s implications for farmers will be showcased in this show airing at 5 pm by Vijay Sardana, Techno, Legal and Agri Expert; Siraj Hussain, Ex Agri Secy; G Chandra Shekhar, Commodity Expert; Gunvant Patil, Member, MSP Committee; BV Mehta, ED, SEA; Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman, Shree Renuka Sugars; and Pankaj Arora, President, AIJGF. Corporate Mahapanchayat: Airing at 6 pm, this show includes insights for the corporate sector delivered by Kishor Lodha, Ugro; Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, and Amit Jaiswal, CFO, Royal Orchid. Market Mahapanchayat: Industry people including Gurmit Chaddha, Complete Circle Capital; Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, Kotak MF; Amit Jeswani, Founder and CIO, Stallion Asset Management; and Mahesh Patil, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF will highlight investments in infrastructure and technology at 7 pm. Bulandh Bharat Ka Budget: This show airing at 8 pm will delve into the budget's impact on India's market. Political analysts and economists Vivek Singh, Mayur Parekh, Rakesh Shetty, Congress; Garima Kapoor, Analyst; and Vijay Sardana, Agri Economist will offer insights into the budget's vision and its implications for national growth.

ET Now and ET Now Swadesh will also be conducting an on-air contest, Budget Master on July 23, 2024. Participants can enter the contest by watching the channels and answering questions asked between 8 am to 4 pm to win prizes.