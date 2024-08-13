ET Now and ET Now Swadesh unveil Independence Day programming

New Delhi: As India commemorates 77 years of Independence, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh have unveiled a specially curated programming envisioned as ‘India @100,’ aimed at celebrating its legacy as it approaches its centenary of independence in 2047.
Themed ‘India @100,’ both channels will air a series of content, highlighting pillars essential to shaping the nation’s future: Economic Growth and Innovation, Education and Skill Development, Healthcare and Wellbeing, Sustainability and Environment, Governance and Democracy, Technology and Digital Transformation, Social Change and Inclusivity and India’s Global Role.
Independence Day programming on ET Now and ET Now Swadesh includes:
-
Businesses Of Naya Bharat: This 30-minute show airing on August 14, explores businesses driving India's economy. With insights from Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Asset Management, and Nooresh Merani, Founder, Analyse India, this show at 1:00 pm delves into India Inc.’s success and the stocks that are propelling the nation towards its $5 trillion economy goal.
-
INDIA @ 100- Financial Freedom Day: This is a 30 minute show with Kavita Thapliyal at 5pm on August 14 that aims to provide actionable financial strategies, model portfolios, and hacks. Featuring insights from Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak AMC; Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research; and Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth.
-
India @ 100: A debate, ‘India @ 100,’ on ET Now with Anchor Vikram Oza will witness panellists including Gurcharan Das, Author and Commentator, Former CEO PandG India and Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Bandhan Bank will envision India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The discussions on August 14 at 9:00 pm will focus on the role of India Inc. in driving the nation to a $5 trillion economy, highlighting the strategies and milestones essential for this transformation.
-
Swadeshi Superstar, Kamaai Asardar: This show on ET Now Swadesh on August 14, will delve into the robust performance of PSU stocks and homegrown companies, the pillars of strength for the Indian economy. Hosted by Abhishek Satya Vratam, the show features Gaurang Shah, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rohan Mehta, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Turtle Wealth; and Rajesh Agarwal, Head of Research, AUM Capital Market present three standout stocks aimed at showcasing the enduring potential of India's financial landscape.
-
India @ 100: On Independence Day at 12:00 pm, Sheryll D'Souza anchors a 30-minute show on ET Now decoding the Prime Minister's speech at Red Fort, New Delhi. With insights from Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman of Sorin Investments, and Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman, State Bank of India, the show outlines India’s path to Atmanirbhar and global leadership.
-
India @ 100 Desh Ka Dum: Marking Independence Day, ET Now Swadesh will air a 30-minute panel discussion led by Abhishek Satya Vratam on India's economic resilience and border security. Featuring defense officers Major General Rajan Kochhar (Retd.); Augustine Vinod (Retd), Group Captain, and Col. Shailendra Singh (Retd), this show addresses national strength amid rising Chinese interference post-Bangladesh crisis.