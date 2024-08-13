ET Now and ET Now Swadesh unveil Independence Day programming

New Delhi: As India commemorates 77 years of Independence, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh have unveiled a specially curated programming envisioned as ‘India @100,’ aimed at celebrating its legacy as it approaches its centenary of independence in 2047.

Themed ‘India @100,’ both channels will air a series of content, highlighting pillars essential to shaping the nation’s future: Economic Growth and Innovation, Education and Skill Development, Healthcare and Wellbeing, Sustainability and Environment, Governance and Democracy, Technology and Digital Transformation, Social Change and Inclusivity and India’s Global Role.

Independence Day programming on ET Now and ET Now Swadesh includes: