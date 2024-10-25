ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh unveil Diwali programming line-up

New Delhi: ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, have unveiled an exclusive week-long line-up of content, themed 'Samvat 2081-Review, Revise, Rise’ on ET NOW and 'Samvat 2081 – Ye Diwali Samruddhi Wali’ on ET NOW Swadesh, which is aimed at guiding viewers toward financial prosperity.

Both channels promise viewers week-long programming packed with expert insights and interactive shows to help them review their portfolio and revise their strategy during the period of Samvat 2081.

Diwali special programming on ET NOW includes:

Investment Gurus: Renowned investors Hiren Ved (Director and CIO, Alchemy Capital), Viktor Shvets (Global Strategist, The FII View), Neelkanth Mishra (Chief Economist, Axis Capital), Manish Chokhani (Director, Enam Group), Ravi Dharamshi (Founder and CIO, ValueQuest Investment Advisors), Ramdeo Agarwal (Chairman, Motilal Oswal Group) and market veteran Madhusudan Kela, will deep dive into investment philosophies and perspectives on the current market.

Consumption Pulse: This segment will capture India's consumption story, drawing attention to the festive sales trends across sectors, highlighting the significance of a consumption-driven economy. Through exclusive interviews, this segment will provide a snapshot of the broader implications that await investors. The panellists include Amar Sheth (MD, Group Shaman), Vinkesh Gulati, (Vice President - Automotive Skills Development Council - India and former President of FADA), and Amit Kumar Sinha, (MD and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers).

‘FUND’tastic Managers: This show takes viewers inside the world of India's top mutual fund managers, offering exclusive insights into their strategies for high returns. Industry experts Harsha Upadhyaya (CIO, Kotak MF), Sailesh Bhan (CIO – Equity Investments, Nippon), Mahesh Patil (CIO, Birla MF), and Rajeev Thakkar (CIO, PPFAS) will provide actionable advice for navigating risks.

Wizards Of Wealth: A series spotlighting India's top wealth architects as they navigate complex markets and manage high-net-worth portfolios for India’s elite. The show features prominent wealth managers Anup Maheshwari (Co-Founder and CIO, 360 One Wealth), Feroze Azeez (Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth), Ashish Shankar (MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Wealth), and Vikas Khemani (Founder, Carnelian Asset Management).

The Money Show: Focused on guiding first-time investors, this show helps viewers to begin their investment journey with special segments like 'Gruhlaxmi to DhanLaxmi', 'Clean Your Portfolio', ‘Diwali Darbar’ featuring Anushka Rathod and Arun Kumar (Funds India), Niranjan Awasthi (Head – Product and Marketing, Edelweiss AMC), Sahil Kapoor (Head of Products and Market Strategy, DSP Mutual Fund), Harsha Upadhyaya (CFA, Kotak Mahindra AMC), Trideep Bhattacharya (CIO, Edelweiss MF), Ashish Gupta (CIO, Axis MF) amongst others.

Commodity Central: Commodity Central delves into the evolving global commodities landscape for the new Samvat. From oil and precious metals to agricultural goods, experts Sehul Bhatt (Director- Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics), Anindya Banerjee (Vice President - Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities) and Ramesh Varakhedkar (Head of Commodities, ICICI Securities) will analyze market trends and the key commodities to watch this year.

ET NOW Realty Reckoner: This comprehensive real estate guide covers topics exploring realty trends, residential and commercial properties, REITs, taxation and more. Featuring Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, this show will help viewers plan their real estate portfolios.

Diwali special programming on ET NOW Swadesh includes:

Top 10 Investment Policies by Nikunj Dalmia: Join Nikunj Dalmia, Editor-in-Chief, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, as he unveils his top 10 investment mantras. As a veteran journalist and market expert, Dalmia will empower investors with insights to enhance their portfolios this Diwali.

Diwali Darbar: A roundtable featuring top CIOs Harsha Upadhyay (CIO, Kotak AMC), Trideep Bhattacharya (CIO, Edelweiss MF), and Anish Tawakaly (CIO, ICICI MF), will discuss investment strategies for Samvat 2081. The segment will offer deep insights into market expectations and portfolio adjustments for the new financial year.

Diwali Discount on Shares: This is a special segment focusing on stocks trading at attractive valuations. Experts, Sunny Agrawal (Head - Retail Fundamental Desk, SBI Securities) and Gaurang Shah (Head Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services) will share their research-based insights, helping investors spot key opportunities in the market this Diwali.

Rocket Share: In this segment, market experts Mayuresh Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, and Vivek Karwa (CEO, Vridhi Investment) will present their top 3 stock picks for Samvat 2081, catering to short, medium, and long-term investors aiming for stellar returns.

Ye Diwali Samruddhi Wali – Grihalaxmi Se Dhanlaxmi: Focusing on women’s financial freedom, this segment will have expert Aayushi Dholakia, as she shares insights into women's journey towards achieving financial independence, empowering viewers with actionable advice on managing finances effectively.

Additionally, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh will also air a special Muhurat Trading session to celebrate the new Hindu calendar year. Featuring live market analysis and strategies, the session will include insights from experts Ramesh Damani, Sunil Singhania (Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP), Nilesh Shah (MD and CEO, Kotak MF), Vijay Kedia, Harsha Upadhyaya (CIO, Kotak AMC), Sunil Subramanium along with chartists Kunal Bothra and Nooresh Merani. The show will blend the auspiciousness of Diwali with expert financial advice, focusing on market trends and investment opportunities for the year ahead.