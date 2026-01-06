New Delhi: ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh have announced the launch of Budget Bharat Yatra 2026, a nationwide editorial series being rolled out in the run-up to the Union Budget 2026 to document economic expectations from across India beyond the major metros.

The month-long, multi-city coverage will feature on-ground reporting from entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-ups, traders, workers, young professionals and first-time taxpayers. Editorial focus areas include growth, employment, taxation, investment and government policy priorities ahead of the budget.

The series airs on weekdays at 4.00 pm with a repeat telecast at 10.00 pm on ET NOW, and at 4.30 pm with a repeat at 10.00 pm on ET NOW Swadesh. ET NOW Weekend will air every Saturday at 9.30 am and 7.00 pm, and on Sundays at 12.00 pm, 2.30 pm and 8.30 pm. ET NOW Swadesh will also carry dedicated weekend coverage every Saturday and Sunday at 10.00 am, 12.00 pm, 3.00 pm, 6.30 pm and 8.00 pm.

As part of the on-ground outreach, the Budget Bharat Yatra will travel to Indore from January 3 to 5; Chennai from January 5 to 6; Bengaluru from January 12 to 14; Kanpur and Lucknow from January 14 to 16; Meerut on January 17; Visakhapatnam from January 19 to 21; Surat on January 21; Hyderabad from January 22 to 24; Vadodara on January 22; and Ahmedabad on January 23.

Ashish Sehgal, CEO, Times Television Network and Chief Growth Officer, Media & Entertainment, said, “The Union Budget is not just a financial document; it is a reflection of India’s priorities, aspirations, and economic direction. Budget Yatra 2026 is about taking the budget conversation where it truly belongs, on the ground, with Bharat.

By engaging directly with entrepreneurs, MSMEs, youth, and emerging businesses beyond the metros, our channels ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh are capturing India’s real economic expectations and growth priorities ahead of the Union Budget.”

The editorial series forms part of ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh’s budget coverage in the lead-up to the presentation of the Union Budget 2026.

Budget Bharat Yatra 2026 is co-powered by Kia Seltos, with Deloitte as the knowledge partner.