ESPN and Fox to launch bundled sports streaming service at $39.99 per month

New Delhi: ESPN and Fox are set to launch a bundled streaming service priced at $39.99 per month, starting on October 2, according to a Reuters report. The package will provide sports fans with access to a wide range of major events, including games from the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

This collaboration marks a notable development following the discontinuation of the Venu Sports joint venture, a live sports streaming platform initially planned by Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery, which was halted due to legal challenges.

The new bundled service will combine Fox One, offering Fox's sports, news, and entertainment content, with ESPN’s newly introduced direct-to-consumer network, which will feature professional and college football and basketball games. Both platforms are scheduled to launch on 21 August.

Tony Billetter, senior vice president for strategy and business development at Fox Direct to Consumer, said, "We continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan."

The bundled offering reflects a broader trend in the media industry where companies are joining forces to provide combined streaming services, enhancing customer retention as consumers face rising prices and an abundance of viewing options.

Fox’s new subscription service is also expected to help expand its audience beyond traditional cable television.