Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) to be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network

Delhi: The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), the first-of-its-kind influencer-driven T10 cricket league, is set to be broadcast live and exclusive on Sony Sports Network.

ECL features six franchise teams captained by social media influencers like Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Anurag Dwivedi, Elvish Yadav, Harsh Beniwal, Munawar Faruqui, and Sonu Sharma.

The league will be broadcasted live starting at 5pm IST on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels with matches played over 10 days from September 13th to 22nd, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The grand finale on September 22 will have an extended pre-match coverage, starting at 7pm IST.

Speaking on the partnerships, Anil Kumar, Founder, Entertainers Cricket League, said, “The partnership with Sony Sports Network marks a major milestone in ECL’s journey. We aim to bring the best cricket entertainment to our fans, and this collaboration ensures we reach a wider audience. With Sony’s extensive sports broadcasting experience, we’re setting the stage for a cricketing spectacle like never before – and by bringing social media stars onto television, we are blending the excitement of digital influencers with mainstream sports entertainment.'

Six teams namely Punjab Veers. Dynamic Delhi, Haryanvi Hunters, Bangalore Bashers, Mumbai Disruptors, and Lucknow Lions will compete in the 10 day inaugural season featuring 19 matches.