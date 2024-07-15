E-Auction for vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots scheduled for July 16, 2024

New Delhi: E-auction of the vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots will take place on July 16, 2024.

Prasar Bharati invited applications for the allotment of the MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on July 8 for the period starting from July 24, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

July 15, 3:00 pm IST was the last date for submitting applications.

Selected channels will be required to submit an undertaking and an Integrity Pact in specific formats as outlined by the broadcaster. Any changes to a channel's name or logo after it is placed on DD Free Dish will require approval from the Ministry of I&B. Additionally, successful applicants will need to arrange and set up their own IRD Box at the designated DTH Earth Station in New Delhi to ensure proper signal reception.

In a notice, Prasar Bharati stated, “We will allocate Logical Channel Numbers (LCNs) to successful bidders. However, preferences for LCNs are not guaranteed. Channels will be responsible for their own encryption and conditional access systems.”

Other important details to remember:

Round No. Starting Reserve Price Buckets Eligible to Bid Buckets Not Eligible to Bid Round 1 (Bucket A+) Rs. 14,61,31,000/- A+, C, A, D, B, RI - Round 2 (Bucket C) Rs. 13,03,14,000/- C, A, D, B, RI A+ Round 3 (Bucket A) Rs. 12,58,44,000/- A, D, B, RI A+, C Round 4 (Bucket D) Rs.12,44,69,000/- D, B, RI A+, C, A Round 5 (Bucket B) Rs. 12,37,81,000/- B, RI A+, C, A, D Round 6 (Bucket R1) Rs.9,14,61,000/- RI A+, C, A, D, B