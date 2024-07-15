E-Auction for vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots scheduled for July 16, 2024

New Delhi: E-auction of the vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots will take place on July 16, 2024.
Prasar Bharati invited applications for the allotment of the MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on July 8 for the period starting from July 24, 2024, to March 31, 2025.
July 15, 3:00 pm IST was the last date for submitting applications.
Selected channels will be required to submit an undertaking and an Integrity Pact in specific formats as outlined by the broadcaster. Any changes to a channel's name or logo after it is placed on DD Free Dish will require approval from the Ministry of I&B. Additionally, successful applicants will need to arrange and set up their own IRD Box at the designated DTH Earth Station in New Delhi to ensure proper signal reception.
In a notice, Prasar Bharati stated, “We will allocate Logical Channel Numbers (LCNs) to successful bidders. However, preferences for LCNs are not guaranteed. Channels will be responsible for their own encryption and conditional access systems.”
Other important details to remember:
|
Round No.
|
Starting Reserve Price
|
Buckets Eligible to Bid
|
Buckets Not Eligible to Bid
|
Round 1 (Bucket A+)
|
Rs. 14,61,31,000/-
|
A+, C, A, D, B, RI
|
-
|
Round 2 (Bucket C)
|
Rs. 13,03,14,000/-
|
C, A, D, B, RI
|
A+
|
Round 3 (Bucket A)
|
Rs. 12,58,44,000/-
|
A, D, B, RI
|
A+, C
|
Round 4 (Bucket D)
|
Rs.12,44,69,000/-
|
D, B, RI
|
A+, C, A
|
Round 5 (Bucket B)
|
Rs. 12,37,81,000/-
|
B, RI
|
A+, C, A, D
|
Round 6 (Bucket R1)
|
Rs.9,14,61,000/-
|
RI
|
A+, C, A, D, B
- Successful bidders must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, including those related to content, advertising, and program codes. These will then be required to pay a participation fee and a slot fee, as determined by the auction. The payment schedule will be outlined in the Letter of Allotment.
- Within the next 15 days of the issue of ‘Letter of Allotment’, the bidder will have to sign an agreement with Prasar Bharati in two original copies.
- In a situation where a channel might withdraw amid the process/final conclusion of bidding success, the ‘Participation Fee’ shall be forfeited along with any instalment already paid.