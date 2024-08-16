E-Auction for vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots scheduled for August 28

New Delhi: E-auction of the vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots will take place on August 28, 2024.

Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of the MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period starting from September 5, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

August 27, 3:00 pm IST, is the last date for submitting applications.

Applicant companies will be required to submit an undertaking and an Integrity Pact in specific formats outlined by the broadcaster. Any changes to a channel's name or logo after it is placed on DD Free Dish will require approval from the Ministry of I&B. Additionally, successful applicants will need to arrange and set up their own IRD Box at the designated DTH Earth Station in New Delhi to ensure proper signal reception.

In a notice, Prasar Bharati stated, “Successful channels will be placed on vacant Logical Channel Numbers (LCNs) of DD Free Dish. After completion of e-auction, a successful channel may apply giving three options in the order of preference for allotment of LCN. However, this does not guarantee for placement of successful channel on preferences given for LCN.”

Other important details to remember:

Round No. Starting Reserve Price Buckets Eligible to Bid Buckets Not Eligible to Bid Round 1 (Bucket A+) Rs. 12,10,96,000/- A+, C, A, D, B, RI - Round 2 (Bucket C) Rs. 10,79,90,000/- C, A, D, B, RI A+ Round 3 (Bucket A) Rs. 10,42,85,000/- A, D, B, RI A+, C Round 4 (Bucket D) Rs.10,31,46,000/- D, B, RI A+, C, A Round 5 (Bucket B) Rs. 10,25,76,000/- B, RI A+, C, A, D Round 6 (Bucket R1) Rs.7,57,92,000/- RI A+, C, A, D, B