Dr Aarambhi series to premiere on January 27 on Colors and JioHotstar

New Delhi: Indian television has seen a growing number of women-led narratives that engage with questions of identity, agency and domestic roles. Dr Aarambhi, a new fiction series on Colors, focuses on the personal and professional consequences of self-erasure within marriage, told through the experiences of a woman navigating family expectations and a stalled medical career. The series premieres on January 27, 2026 and will air Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

The weekday show traces the journey of Dr Aarambhi Balbir Chaudhary, a former gold medallist and AIPMT topper whose medical career is sidelined as she is moulded into the roles of daughter-in-law, wife and mother within a powerful medical family.

Played by Aishwarya Khare, Aarambhi is portrayed as a woman conditioned to believe that sacrifice is synonymous with virtue. Her ambitions are quietly displaced as her husband, Dr Vishwas, emerges as the public face of the family’s medical legacy. When a personal crisis disrupts this carefully maintained life, Aarambhi is compelled to reassess the consequences of sustained self-neglect and the imbalance within her marriage. The narrative follows her decision to reclaim her profession and sense of self, framing her return to medicine as both recovery and resistance.

The series also features Aditya Redij as Dr Vishwas and Anjuum Faakih as Dr. Avantika, forming a central triad through which themes of power, control, emotional dependency and moral ambiguity are explored.