New Delhi: Doordarshan has been appointed the official broadcast partner for the 2025-26 season of the Indian Football League, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.
According to the federation, matches will be televised on DD Sports and streamed live on the Waves App, the streaming platform operated by Prasar Bharati.
AIFF Deputy Secretary M Satyanarayan said, "We are happy to state that the IFL season is kicking off, and we have Doordarshan as the broadcast partners for the league. Last season, the title race went right down to the final day, and we hope this year, it will be just as exciting.
"The Indian Football League has its own distinct charm, and we are confident it will live up to expectations once again. We believe the overall quality of the league will be strong, and fans can look forward to a highly competitive season."
The 2025-26 campaign begins on Friday, with Namdhari FC set to face Aizawl FC in Ludhiana. In the second fixture of the day, newly promoted Chanmari FC will take on former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Aizawl.