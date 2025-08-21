Doordarshan expands rural reach with 6 new channels and 17 upgrades after 2019

New Delhi: Doordarshan has expanded its presence in rural India with the launch of six new channels and the upgrade of 17 existing ones since 2019, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

The update was shared by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in the Lok Sabha, underlining the government’s focus on expanding rural media infrastructure.

If new and upgraded channels reflect the expansion of Doordarshan’s content pipeline, DD Free Dish has become the backbone of its distribution growth.

In 2019, the free-to-air Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform carried just 104 channels. Today, it delivers 510 channels, stated Murugan.

The current lineup includes 92 private channels, 50 Doordarshan channels and 320 educational channels.

Additionally, 48 Akashvani radio services, including popular stations such as FM Gold, Rainbow, and Vividh Bharati, are available on the DTH service.

Alongside television, Community Radio Stations (CRS) have been a critical part of rural outreach. Since 2019, 264 new stations have been commissioned across India. To support sustainability, the government has also extended financial assistance to 26 stations since 2020–21.

A government-commissioned impact study earlier highlighted how community radio fosters participation, preserves local culture, and disseminates region-specific information. In regions with weaker penetration of mainstream media, CRS often act as the first and most reliable line of communication.

In 2019, a study in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, found that 73.5% of listeners were aware of jingles and spots aired on Akashvani Raigarh, while 67% reported weekly exposure.

Recognising the shift in consumption patterns, Prasar Bharati launched WAVES, its OTT platform, in 2024. The service aggregates Doordarshan and All India Radio channels into a single digital destination, making them accessible on connected devices.