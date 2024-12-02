Doordarshan becomes broadcast partner for Hockey India League 2024-25

New Delhi: The national broadcaster of India, DD, has become the official broadcast partner for the Hockey India League 2024-25.

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to commence on December 28, 2024. This year’s edition marks the inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League, alongside the men’s competition.

The league will feature 8 men’s teams and 4 women’s teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi, showcasing top-tier talent from India and across the globe.

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, said, “Prasar Bharati is privileged to partner with the Hockey India League, a platform that celebrates our national sports and aligns people across different categories. Through our comprehensive coverage, we aim to bring the electrifying spirit of hockey, including the historic debut of Women HIL, to viewers everywhere, bridging the urban and rural divide and amplifying the league’s impact.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, of Prasar Bharati, said, “With two back-to-back medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, Indian sports lovers are confident that the golden era of Indian hockey is being brought back. Doordarshan as the public broadcaster is looking forward to contributing to this broader vision through this partnership. The idea is to elevate hockey production and broadcast to global sporting standards. Sports lovers across the world can now watch the Indian Hockey League, both men and women, on DD Sports and Waves- the recently launched OTT platform of Prasar Bharati.”

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Doordarshan as the official broadcaster of the Hockey India League. This year is particularly special with the launch of the Women’s HIL, a landmark step in promoting women’s hockey. Doordarshan’s unparalleled reach and commitment to sports perfectly align with our vision of taking hockey to every corner of the nation. Together, we aim to inspire millions and elevate the HIL to unprecedented heights."

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh, added, “Hockey is more than just a sport for us—it’s a symbol of our unity and pride. The addition of the Women’s HIL this season is a giant leap forward in ensuring equality and recognition for women athletes. With Doordarshan as our partner, we’re ready to present a spectacular season of HIL. ‘Hockey connects us, and this partnership strengthens that bond.’”

Doordarshan’s partnership with Hockey India extends to all national championships. Going forward, all Hockey India National Championships across various categories, as well as all hockey events in India owned by Hockey India, will be telecast on DD.