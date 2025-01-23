Divya Karani joins ZEE Board as Independent Director

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), on Thursday, onboarded Divya Karani as an Independent Director.

Karani has over four decades of experience spearheading some of the largest advertising and media agencies across India, South Asia, UK and Asia Pacific.

Previously, she served as the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, leading the agency for over 12 years as a prominent media agency network in the region. Karani currently serves on the Board of Kulfi Collective, a modern media network that builds brands and studios that function at the intersection of content, commerce and culture, as its Chairperson and Executive Director.

She has been serving on the Board of Jagran Prakashan since 2019 as an Independent Director. She has also been one of the key figures driving the growth of radio as Chairperson, MRUC Radio Committee and has served on the Board of Media Research Users Council.

“I am honoured to join the Board of ZEE, a Company that has redefined the entertainment ecosystem for over three decades and harbours a rich legacy with an innovative spirit. As the Company enters its next phase of growth, I believe it remains well-poised to continue growing stronger and capturing more hearts at the intersection of content, technology and creativity. I look forward to being a part of this pioneering Company’s robust growth story by leveraging my expertise and working closely with the Board and the management team to drive long-term success,” said Karani.

Addressing the development, Punit Goenka, CEO, ZEEL, said, “We are glad to welcome Divya Karani as an esteemed member on the Company’s Board. The Indian media & entertainment sector is evolving swiftly, making it pertinent to craft innovative business solutions with a lens of fiscal prudence and profitability. We believe Karani’s deep domain knowledge in advertising and spearheading large-scale agencies, will enable us to effectively navigate the macroeconomic environment and build value-accretive offerings for brands to propel revenue growth for the business.”

Speaking on the appointment, R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are delighted to welcome Divya Karani on the Company’s Board. Her wealth of expertise across the media sector coupled with a proven track record of successfully delivering customer-centric business solutions, will enable the Company to garner the required guidance as it navigates the path forward to achieve its targeted goals.

I am pleased to note the strong mix of industry experts on the Board, which further strengthens our capabilities to mentor the management team in a fast-evolving media landscape. The steps being taken by the Board reflect our commitment towards building a robust corporate governance framework and maximising shareholder value going forward.”