DistroTV partners with Dominiche Productions for linear channel ‘Jyotish Duniya’

New Delhi: DistroTV, a global independent free, ad-supported streaming television platform, announced its latest partnership with Dominiche Productions, an Indian content provider specialising in astrology and lifestyle content.

This collaboration will see the launch of a linear streaming astrology channel, "Jyotish Duniya,” utilising DistroTV’s Platform Services to bring these new streaming television channels to a global audience.

The new channel, "Jyotish Duniya" which means “the world of astrology” will feature a range of content designed to cater to astrology enthusiasts across all age groups.

Jyotish Duniya will be a comprehensive 24x7 astrology channel, featuring celebrity Indian astrology experts who are also consulted by Bollywood stars and magnates.

Offering a mix of daily, weekly, and monthly predictions, intriguing astrological insights and specially curated content focused on every conceivable form of astrology. The channel will also include short astro movies, weekend special shows, festival-based astrology, episodes on intriguing places and happenings, quick fix astrology solutions and shows exploring mysterious structures, unbelievable real past life cases and unexplained phenomenon.

Navdeep Saini, Co-Founder and CEO of DistroScale, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dominiche Productions to bring their rich and diverse content to a global audience. Our Platform Services enable content providers to create fully functional linear streaming channels with ease, ensuring that Dominiche can distribute and monetize their content effectively while expanding its reach to new viewers across the world. The launch of 'Jyotish Duniya' represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand our content offerings and deliver exceptional viewing experiences to audiences everywhere.”

Utpal Vaishnav, Director at Dominiche Productions, shared his enthusiasm for the launch of “Jyotish Duniya”, saying, “Astrology has always been a deep-rooted aspect of Indian culture, and with the launch of Jyotish Duniya, we are excited to bring the wisdom of our most revered astrologers to a global platform. DistroTV’s innovative services allow us to simply reach millions of astrology enthusiasts worldwide, offering them insightful predictions and engaging content that resonates with their daily lives.”

Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head at DistroScale, added, “With the launch of ‘Jyotish Duniya’ we are expanding our content offerings in India and beyond. Our goal is to ensure that Dominiche’s high-quality content reaches a broader audience, offering viewers an unparalleled streaming experience.”