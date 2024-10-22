Disney to announce new CEO by early 2026; James Gorman named Chairman

New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company announced that it anticipates revealing its next Chief Executive Officer in early 2026, setting a clear timeline for a transition.

Former Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who was appointed to oversee Disney’s succession planning in August, will succeed Mark Parker as chairman. Parker, who has served on Disney’s board for nine years, will step down on January 2, the company announced on Monday.

Bob Iger, who returned to steer Disney in November 2022 after a brief retirement, has had his contract extended through December 2026.

Gorman, who has been lauded for his leadership at Morgan Stanley, has experience in finance and strategic management. His role at Disney will include overseeing the CEO selection process, which Disney has now publicised and will culminate in early 2026.

"Disney's board is committed to a meticulous and thoughtful succession process," Gorman stated, emphasising that the early 2026 announcement would "allow ample time for a successful transition."

News reports suggest that Disney's four top executives—TV head Dana Walden, ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro, theme parks chief Josh D’Amaro, and film division leader Alan Bergman—are in the running for the CEO position.