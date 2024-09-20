Disney Star unites women leaders to spotlight the rise of women's cricket through #She4HerGlory campaign

New Delhi: In the run-up to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2024, Disney Star has launched the #She4HerGlory campaign, an initiative aiming to empower and celebrate women in cricket.

The campaign has united women leaders from across industries to rally behind the Indian Women’s Cricket Team while also shining a spotlight on the prominence of women’s cricket.

The #She4HerGlory campaign adopted a creative approach, featuring each leader highlighting facts about women’s cricket.

Close to 40 voices echoed these sentiments, including Anupriya Acharya (CEO, Publicis Groupe – South Asia), Anita Kotwani (CEO, Dentsu Media South Asia), Sheran Mehra (Chief Brand Officer, Tata Digital), Anjali Madan (Director, Consumer Experience, Mondelez India Poulomi Roy (CMO, Joy Personal Care), Rathi Gangappa (CEO, Starcom India), Hema Malik (Chief Investment Officer, IPL Mediabrands India), Anisha Iyer (CEO, OMD India), Vaishali Verma (CEO, Initiative India), Sumeet Singh (CMO, Info Edge India Ltd), Kanika Kalra (Regional Marketing Director – Health, Reckitt, South Asia) and Richa Singh (Managing Director India and Middle East at Natural Diamond Council).

These leaders shared their thoughts on the importance of women’s cricket and its increasing significance, not just in sports but also across industries.

In culmination to the event, Disney Star hosted a gathering of CEOs, CMOs, and senior executives from the media and marketing fraternity on September 18. The event was graced by former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj as she shared stories from her journey as a cricketer. Sports presenter Mayanti Langer Binny was the host for the evening.

Shubhra Sethi, Head of Product and Revenue Strategy at Star Sports set the tone for the event as she spoke about #She4HerGlory is a collective celebration of women’s cricket led by prominent women leaders from media and marketing with the aim to harness the influence of these leaders to champion the growth and success of the sport.

Following this Kingshuk Mitra, Head of Ad Sales at Star Sports and Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar, India engaged in a fireside chat with Mayanti Langer Binny as they addressed the plethora of opportunities for advertisers during the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on both platforms.

The event was attended by leaders such as Sam Balsara (Chairman, Madison World), Lara Balsara (Executive Director at Madison World), Praveena Rai (COO at NPCI), Ajay Dang (President, Head Marketing at Ultra Tech Cement), Vikram Sakhuja (Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH), Prasenjit Basu (CMO at Voltas Beko), Omer Aydin (CFO at Voltas Beko), Moupriya Das (AGM, Marketing at Audi India), Kavita Jagtiani (CMO, L&T Finance) and Vikash Anand (Deputy Vice President, Marketing at Angel One) among others.